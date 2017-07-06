Most road deaths in West

Update: 11:06AM MOST of the deaths on our roads this year have happened in the western division.
According to the most recent Police statistics released by
the force spokesperson Ana Naisoro, there were 18 fatalities in the western
division alone, out of the 31 deaths reported on our roads so far.
The figures are updated to the deaths of two very young
children in the Eastern division on the weekend, one involving a two year old
on Princes's road and the other involving a five year old on the Sawani-Serea
road.
The two young children were the only deaths reported in the
Eastern division this year so far.
In the southern division there were eight deaths and three
from the north.
According to Ms Naisoro, the road death toll at this time
last year stood at 27.