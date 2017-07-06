Fiji Time: 4:49 PM on Thursday 6 July

Most road deaths in West

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, July 06, 2017

Update: 11:06AM MOST of the deaths on our roads this year have happened in the western division.

According to the most recent Police statistics released by the force spokesperson Ana Naisoro, there were 18 fatalities in the western division alone, out of the 31 deaths reported on our roads  so far.

The figures are updated to the deaths of two very young children in the Eastern division on the weekend, one involving a two year old on Princes's road and the other involving a five year old on the Sawani-Serea road.

The two young children were the only deaths reported in the Eastern division this year so far.

In the southern division there were eight deaths and three from the north.

According to Ms Naisoro, the road death toll at this time last year stood at 27.








