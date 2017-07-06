FRA starts roadworks

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has revealed they have commenced night maintenance works at the Knollys St intersection in Suva.

FRA acting chief executive officer Robert Sen said FRA had adopted the mill and fill method which would require removing the existing pavement, cleaning and applying a membrane seal and paving a fresh asphaltic concrete layer top as the finishing at the site.

"Our main aim is to remove the badly deformed surface which has deteriorated over the high stress of vehicles driving along this roundabout and the connecting roads," Mr Sen said.

He said the surface of this route had lost its ability to be waterproof and hence the inevitability of the formation of potholes.

Mr Sen said some of the other works carried out at the site included repairing of footpaths, removing and replacing kerbs and channels and improving line marking and erecting proper standard signages.