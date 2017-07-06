FRA to boost staff numbers

/ Front page / News

IN order to improve its service delivery in the country, the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) will increase its human resource department.

FRA acting chief executive officer Robert Sen said there would be an increase in staffing from 130 to 170 to facilitate the transition of all client functions and all activities that were handled by the FRA.

"Because of the expansion of the FRA in different divisions, additional funds have been allocated to meet increased operational costs," he said.

"We need more staff for project management, for an effective management and to improve service delivery."

Mr Sen said the FRA had started its recruiting from the beginning of the year and was seeking to recruit experienced program and project managers, engineers and road inspectors.