Corporate NCD battle

+ Enlarge this image National adviser for non-communicable diseases Dr Isimeli Tukana, right, with staff members of Vinod Patel during the wellness program. INSET: Staff members at their zumba session. Pictures: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services is encouraging employees of corporate organisations to live a healthy life to tackle non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Ministry's national adviser for NCDs and wellness Dr Isimeli Tukana said they had started to move towards workplaces simply because people at work did not find the time to stay healthy and were more vulnerable to NCDs.

"This is where the NCD figures are coming from. When they reach home, they are already tired," he said.

"We are asking management to give us time so we can give them simple ideas on lifestyle and coach them on the importance of healthy diets."

Meanwhile, Vinod Patel & Company Ltd launched an awareness session to promote awareness on health and wellness for its employees.

Dr Tukana spoke to Vinod Patel employees on the importance of maintaining a healthy life since NCDs were the major cause of death and illness in Fiji.

He said without a change in the behaviour and habits of people, NCDs would remain a growing concern and he urged people to engage in healthy living.

"Most of us in Fiji have five dangerous combinations such as heavy smoking, overweight, high blood pressure, not eating enough fruits and vegetables and not exercising," he said.

In order to achieve a healthy life, Vinod Patel employees learnt simple techniques such as increasing the amount of fruits and vegetables in their meals, drinking water as much as possible, moderate physical activity each day and to avoid smoking, alcohol and kava consumption.

VPCL's group human resources manager Manjula Perera said to promote fitness, the company also organised a zumba session for its employees.