The 'Pearl' that Raratabu discarded

+ Enlarge this image Schoolteacher and composer master Irami Uluinasaravi Raratabu. Picture: Supplied

A legendary modern-day rock star once said, "Music can change the world because it can change people."

Well, the writer couldn't agree more and if we ask our friends to tell us which lyrics changed their lives forever and still have a huge emotional impact on them today, what the rocker said was true for one of Fiji's earlier composers and his famous and popular iTaukei timeless classic, Na Mata ni Civa.

He was the late Irami Uluinasaravi Raratabu, a traditional village chief, a schoolteacher, music composer, missionary, writer and a visionary leader, who was born on the island of Moturiki in the Lomaiviti Group on October 15, 1897.

About the composer

Grandson Isikeli Raratabu, who was my schoolmate at Marist Brothers High School during the early 1970s, approached The Fiji Times with a view of having his grandfather feature in Backtracks.

He said his grandfather was special and it came out in the inspirational songs he composed.

He gave me a copy of his grandfather's autobiography, neatly written in his own handwriting, the evidence of the teaching of the early Methodist missionaries, and this story is based on that autobiography and Isikeli's recollections of him.

"During his early childhood, I recalled him telling us that he was brought up by his grandparents, Ratu Nemani Vakacakaudrove and Anaseini Buraibono at Yanuca Village in Moturiki and at the age of nine in 1906, during his father's posting to various places as a deacon in the Methodist Church, his family ended up at Navuloa, the main Methodist mission school in the early 1900s," Isikeli said.

He said while there, the young Raratabu was exposed to missionary work and education that generated in him a dream of becoming a Methodist minister and also a schoolteacher in future.

Master Raratabu, in his autobiography, said Navuloa Methodist Mission School at that time was a very respected institution in Fiji and most of its former scholars were prominent church ministers and government employees.

He wrote that after Navuloa he attended the Boys High School in Davuilevu from 1907-1908 and then after that his father was posted to Tai in Bureta, Ovalau.

"In 1911 I was again admitted to the Boys High School in Davuilevu. I found boarding school life to be so demanding because we had to grow our food, and I was facing difficulties in getting my school uniforms and supplies and when I went home for the holidays I never returned," Master Raratabu wrote.

He said his father tried to put him to Queen Victoria School in Nasinu, but was told it was full after missing out on the initial trip, and then he was placed at Convent School Levuka where he was asked to teach Class Three.

"After two weeks teaching I pulled out because of my desire to complete my education," he said.

Master Raratabu wrote that he went through World War I in 1914-1918, married Penina Bulewakula in 1918 and had his second daughter Elina in 1920.

"At this time the truth hit me and it dawned on me that I had no qualifications to teach; I saw that my colleagues at Davuilevu had good jobs and I couldn't teach my people at Moturiki because of what I lacked," he wrote.

"He followed his father's footsteps and started training as a minister and a schoolteacher at the Vuli levu ni Lotu Wesele in Davuilevu (Davuilevu Mission School) in the 1920s," grandson Isikeli said.

He was trained a schoolteacher as a matured student at Davuilevu Mission School after spending some time unemployed in the village.

And it was here that he wrote the timeless classic, Na Mata ni Civa, because of the hardship he faced because of his lost vision of education.

"I suddenly thought back about the good chance I had and wasted on getting an education and wrote this song; a song all about me," Master Raratabu wrote.

Na Mata ni Civa

The piece in a nutshell puts into words the chances Master Raratabu had and wasted at getting the right education.

He refers to education as a "pearl" which he had overlooked and discarded "into a pigsty" and when he finally came to his senses, time had gone by.

In the second and third verses, Master Raratabu talks about being an uneducated labourer carrying sacks or bags such as a packhorse because of time-wasting in school and he ends the third verse with the message that "time waits for no one".

"Na Mata ni Civa is meant to be empowering, to sort of inspire iTaukei students at that time to complete their education and get qualifications," grandson Isikeli said.

The writer remembers vividly being taught to sing the song as a primary school student at Suva Methodist Boys School in Toorak in the 1960s where it was taught in the vernacular as a sort of an anthem.

The song was rearranged in the early 1980s and sung by famous Fijian singer, Sakiusa Bulicokocoko, in a rendition of his own and recorded.

Other works

Apart from his famous song the Na Mata ni Civa, Master Raratabu also wrote the famous Adi Kalavo Sa Vinaka na Bula; Noqu Koronivuli Vinaka; Oi Lei Ko Nau; Sa Vaka Na Uciwai; Lori Levu Au Vodoka; Au Sa Maumau; Noqu Pusi Loaloa; Bau Mai Laga Sere Vei Au Noqu i Tau.

These timeless pieces including other songs recorded by the Fiji Broadcasting Commission during Master Raratabu's time are now part of Fijian iTaukei singing folklore especially, Na Mata ni Civa which was meant to inspire and urge then Fijian students and the iTaukei Fijian students to complete their education in its proper time as "time" doesn't wait for anyone.

A copy of the lyrics of Na Mata ni Civa is reproduced for interested readers with the writer's own literal translation in English.

Na Mata ni Civa

(lyrics of 3 known verses)

(With the writer's own literal translation)

1. Na Mata ni Civa au a vakawaletaka

Au biuta e matadra na vuaka

Veivutuni ni'u qai yadra cecekala

Sa sega tale ni'u kunea rawa

(The precious pearl that I discarded

And threw into a pig sty

When I finally came to my senses

I couldn't find it anymore)

Chorus:

Isa lei gauna moni lesu tale

Me'u mai vuli tale vakalailai

Na domo memela e la'ki rorogo mai

Sa moce na wekaqu yalowai

(Oh time please come back to me

So I can go back to school again

A little voice then echoed

Goodbye my stupid friend)

2. Ni'u a vuli tiko ena kena gauna dina

Au a vakawelewele voli kina

Vukitabataba ni'u sa sivia

Rai vuki u'sa taura na buina

(When I was schooling at the proper time

I just wasted those years

I was surprised as time flew by

And when I turned could only glimpsed its tail end)

Chorus:

3. Au sa mai oca tu ena cola taga

Me vaka na ose ni siviyara

Ke'u a waqa beka me'u na gole vakarua

Ko gauna e warai ni vakasuka

(I'm now tired of carrying sacks

Just like a packhorse

I wish I was a boat so I could go back twice

But time waits for no one)