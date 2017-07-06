Fiji Time: 9:56 AM on Thursday 6 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Strong ties

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, July 06, 2017

THE co-operation between India and Fiji has grown stronger over the years, says Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Vishvas Sapkal.

Mr Sapkal said Fiji and India had a series of memorandum of understanding that strengthened these ties.

He said Fiji and India recently signed the renewable energy co-operation MOU which would assist Fiji's efforts in protecting its environment in the face of climate change.

"Recently the two countries also signed a memorandum of understanding for youth exposure development activities which will see the development of Fiji's future citizens," he said.

"The Fiji Broadcasting Corporation also signed an MOU with Indian broadcasting company Prasarbarthi.

"Prasarbarthi had given a 20 program content on India which will be showcased in Fijian television channels.

"A recent program that is currently benefitting Fijians is the five tonnes of vegetable seedlings that was donated to farmers affected by STC Winston in February last year."

Mr Sapkal also said about 200 Fijians were sent to India every year to undergo various training courses.

"We also send 35 Fijians annually to study graduate courses in India and the co-operation in the area of education is progressing well.

"Another field that we have been assisting Fiji in is the medical field and this has seen exchanges of surgical teams from India to work and share their experiences and knowledge in Fiji."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63730.6183
JPY 56.289153.2891
GBP 0.37880.3708
EUR 0.43300.4210
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64960.6246
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Reddy resigns
  2. Mum sees son die
  3. Hawea patrols Fiji's EEZ
  4. FEO to set up 2019 poll booths
  5. Water call
  6. Aussie vets conduct free spaying and neutering of dogs
  7. Past cane farming methods return
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  9. EU supports traditional knowledge as climate solution
  10. Naidu: 'Can't let go of sugar'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  4. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  5. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  6. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  7. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  8. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  9. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)