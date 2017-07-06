Strong ties

/ Front page / News

THE co-operation between India and Fiji has grown stronger over the years, says Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Vishvas Sapkal.

Mr Sapkal said Fiji and India had a series of memorandum of understanding that strengthened these ties.

He said Fiji and India recently signed the renewable energy co-operation MOU which would assist Fiji's efforts in protecting its environment in the face of climate change.

"Recently the two countries also signed a memorandum of understanding for youth exposure development activities which will see the development of Fiji's future citizens," he said.

"The Fiji Broadcasting Corporation also signed an MOU with Indian broadcasting company Prasarbarthi.

"Prasarbarthi had given a 20 program content on India which will be showcased in Fijian television channels.

"A recent program that is currently benefitting Fijians is the five tonnes of vegetable seedlings that was donated to farmers affected by STC Winston in February last year."

Mr Sapkal also said about 200 Fijians were sent to India every year to undergo various training courses.

"We also send 35 Fijians annually to study graduate courses in India and the co-operation in the area of education is progressing well.

"Another field that we have been assisting Fiji in is the medical field and this has seen exchanges of surgical teams from India to work and share their experiences and knowledge in Fiji."