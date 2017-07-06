Prizes for poster competitors

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The poster competition winners from Natusara Primary School in Kadavu with their spoils during the award ceremony at Jai Narayan College on Monday. Picture: RAMA

ONE hundred and fifty primary school students were given prizes this week for participating in the 2017 national poster competition.

The 10-week competition which had 150 primary schools from around the country taking part in three categories concluded with more than 2000 entries. Naqali District School from Naitaisiri walked away with 10 awards with Vaciseva Donu taking out the top prize in category one. School headteacher Urmila Singh said she was proud of the effort and commitment showcased by her students.

"This is the first for them to take part in any competition and they have won individual prizes among so many entries. We are a small school right in the interior with 164 students," she said.

Acting governor for Reserve Bank of Fiji Ariff Ali thanked the ministry for organising such competitions for students in the country.

This year's theme was "L'il champs can be money wise too".