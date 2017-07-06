Fiji Time: 9:56 AM on Thursday 6 July

'I did not kill baby'

Litia Cava
Thursday, July 06, 2017

A WOMAN charged with the death of her newborn baby is adamant she did not cause the infant's death.

She claims, however, she gave birth suddenly and used a pair of scissors to cut the umbilical cord.

She is charged with one count of murder and is standing trial before Justice Riyaz Hamza at the High Court in Suva.

The alleged offence took place at her home in Cunningham, Suva, in 2011.

She said she was standing outside her home when her fully-formed unborn baby fell to the ground.

She then used a piece of cloth which was hanging on the clothesline to wrap the baby and then to bring it into the house.

The mother of four said she then placed the baby in a shopping bag and then into a rubbish bin.

She said she did not kill her baby and that she had already apologised to her children over what happened.

The trial continues today.








