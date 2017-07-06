Fiji Time: 9:55 AM on Thursday 6 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Former examiner found guilty

Litia Cava
Thursday, July 06, 2017

FORMER examiner of trademarks and patents at the Office of the Trademarks and Patents Simione Seeto has been found guilty of two counts of soliciting and accepting an advantage.

He appeared before Magistrate Jioji Boseiwaqa at the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday. The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) charged Seeto in 2014.

It was proven that Seeto, while being employed as an examiner of trademarks and patents, asked and accepted an advantage in the sum of $40 from the complainant as lunch money.

It was proved that Seeto on another occasion asked the complainant for $100.

Seeto came in contact with the complainant when he applied for a trademark registration at the Office of Trademarks and Patents for his business.

Seeto will be sentenced on July 12.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63730.6183
JPY 56.289153.2891
GBP 0.37880.3708
EUR 0.43300.4210
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64960.6246
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Reddy resigns
  2. Mum sees son die
  3. Hawea patrols Fiji's EEZ
  4. FEO to set up 2019 poll booths
  5. Water call
  6. Aussie vets conduct free spaying and neutering of dogs
  7. Past cane farming methods return
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  9. EU supports traditional knowledge as climate solution
  10. Naidu: 'Can't let go of sugar'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  4. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  5. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  6. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  7. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  8. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  9. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)