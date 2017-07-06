Former examiner found guilty

/ Front page / News

FORMER examiner of trademarks and patents at the Office of the Trademarks and Patents Simione Seeto has been found guilty of two counts of soliciting and accepting an advantage.

He appeared before Magistrate Jioji Boseiwaqa at the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday. The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) charged Seeto in 2014.

It was proven that Seeto, while being employed as an examiner of trademarks and patents, asked and accepted an advantage in the sum of $40 from the complainant as lunch money.

It was proved that Seeto on another occasion asked the complainant for $100.

Seeto came in contact with the complainant when he applied for a trademark registration at the Office of Trademarks and Patents for his business.

Seeto will be sentenced on July 12.