Hunger drove family home

A WOMAN on trial for manslaughter with her husband after the death of her baby told the court yesterday that they had to leave the Samabula Health Centre and return home because her son was hungry.

Petero Taitusi, 34, and Loata Vitalina, 29, are charged with manslaughter by breach of duty after the death of their 17-month-old baby. The two are standing trial before Justice Vinsent Perera in the High Court in Suva.

Ms Vitalina told the court that while at the Samabula Health Centre, she asked the nurse for some hookworm tablets because she noticed hookworm in her child's urine and stool before they left for check-up that morning.

She said she then gave the tablets to her son after which he started crying for food. Ms Vitalina said the staff nurse did not advise her of her son's health status.

She said after the nurse examined her son, she told them to wait because an ambulance was on its way to take them to Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWMH) in Suva.

She said they waited for an hour and a half for the ambulance and then she decided to take her child back home because she did not have any money or food with her at that time.

The trial continues today.