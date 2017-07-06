Afternoon blaze causes $10k damage

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Jimione Tukana inspects the remains of his family house destroyed in a fire at Wainibuku last Sunday. Picture: RAMA

A HOUSE in Nakasi was destroyed on Sunday afternoon after a man, who was under the influence of alcohol, allegedly burnt it.

Damage to the one-bedroom property is estimated at $10,000.

The owner of the house, Jimione Tukana, said his sister, Silina Soroca, and her daughter were at home when the incident happened.

Mr Tukana claimed his sister was often physically abused by her partner.

"Most of the time when my sister's partner comes home drunk, he usually punches up my sister," he claimed.

"However, on Sunday, she was able to escape before he could do anything to her."

He claimed that in retaliation, her sister's partner burnt the house and ran away.

"I am just glad my sister was able to escape from him on time. If not then she could have been caught in that fire," he said.

Mr Tukana works at a hotel in the Western Division and has not been home in three years.

However, because of the incident, he had to leave his job to check up on his family.

"Silina's daughter is in Year 8 and all of her belongings have been ruined by the fire," he said. "This incident has been really heartbreaking."

The National Fire Authority said investigations were continuing to find the cause of the fire. Police are also carrying out investigations.