Fiji Time: 9:56 AM on Thursday 6 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Afternoon blaze causes $10k damage

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, July 06, 2017

A HOUSE in Nakasi was destroyed on Sunday afternoon after a man, who was under the influence of alcohol, allegedly burnt it.

Damage to the one-bedroom property is estimated at $10,000.

The owner of the house, Jimione Tukana, said his sister, Silina Soroca, and her daughter were at home when the incident happened.

Mr Tukana claimed his sister was often physically abused by her partner.

"Most of the time when my sister's partner comes home drunk, he usually punches up my sister," he claimed.

"However, on Sunday, she was able to escape before he could do anything to her."

He claimed that in retaliation, her sister's partner burnt the house and ran away.

"I am just glad my sister was able to escape from him on time. If not then she could have been caught in that fire," he said.

Mr Tukana works at a hotel in the Western Division and has not been home in three years.

However, because of the incident, he had to leave his job to check up on his family.

"Silina's daughter is in Year 8 and all of her belongings have been ruined by the fire," he said. "This incident has been really heartbreaking."

The National Fire Authority said investigations were continuing to find the cause of the fire. Police are also carrying out investigations.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63730.6183
JPY 56.289153.2891
GBP 0.37880.3708
EUR 0.43300.4210
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64960.6246
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Reddy resigns
  2. Mum sees son die
  3. Hawea patrols Fiji's EEZ
  4. FEO to set up 2019 poll booths
  5. Water call
  6. Aussie vets conduct free spaying and neutering of dogs
  7. Past cane farming methods return
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  9. EU supports traditional knowledge as climate solution
  10. Naidu: 'Can't let go of sugar'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  4. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  5. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  6. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  7. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  8. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  9. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)