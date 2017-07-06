University welcomes increase in allocation

/ Front page / News

GOVERNMENT has increased the University of Fiji's budget allocation for the new financial year by $1.1million.

University of Fiji vice-chancellor Professor Prem Misir said the increase was welcomed by the university.

"Last year we had an allocation of $2.3million and this year we've been given $3.4million," he said.

"We are quite happy about that because it's going to do a lot of work for us."

Professor Misir said the money would be used for staff salaries and the formulation of new programs.

"All Government subventions as you know cannot be used for anything and everything.

"It cannot be used for capital projects.

"I believe in strong public accountability and we will ensure that these Government funds are not used for anything else other than what it is supposed to be used for.

"I think it's a useful sum of money because it gives us an opportunity to review our establishments and some administrative areas and we have to ensure that most of our resources go towards academia."