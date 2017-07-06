40 attend workshop on soil

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr John Morrison, third from left (front) with SRIF and FSC participants at the soil workshop in Lautoka. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

ABOUT 40 representatives from the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji and Fiji Sugar Corporation participated in a one-day workshop in Lautoka to upgrade their knowledge on the different types of soil in cane belt areas in the country.

Funded by the European Union, the workshop was organised by SRIF and facilitated by renowned soil expert, Professor John Morrison from the University of Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia.

The renowned professor of environmental science is no stranger to Fiji, having spent 40 years studying soils as part of the University of the South Pacific beginning in the 1970s.

"There are a lot of new staff working for FSC and SRIF as researchers and extension officers and so for them to do their job effectively, they really need to understand the type of soil they are dealing with, what the properties of those soil are and how the properties of soil affect the way sugar cane grows in a particular area," he said.

SRIF acting CEO Prem Nandan Naidu said the sugar industry was lucky to have someone of Professor Morrison's calibre on hand to assist stakeholders better understand how soil affected cane production.

"He is one of the leading experts in soils in Fiji. Having worked here for so long, he has vast experience. He has comprehensive knowledge and vested interest in Fiji soils because some of his trials are on-going," he said.

The EU-funded workshop was conducted as part of SRIF's annual action plan 2013-2018.

SRIF received 1.5m ($F3.5million) to be used for research and other activities related to the sugar industry under the EU's accompanying measures for sugar protocol.