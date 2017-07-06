Lack of insight linked to decline

/ Front page / News

THE decline in sugarcane production could be linked to poor understanding of soil, poor soil nutrition or could simply be a matter of economics that some farmers simply cannot afford the right fertiliser for their farm.

This was the view expressed by Professor of Environmental Science Dr John Morrison during a one-day European Union-funded workshop on improving soil in the sugar sector held in Lautoka yesterday.

"There are a lot of reasons that some farmers are not getting the type of yield per acre they expect," he said.

"There are many situations that could lead to lower yields, it may not be fertiliser and could be other things.

"It could be poor water, soil may be of very poor quality or not conducive to cane cultivation and throwing more fertiliser may be a solution but not necessarily the only solution."

Dr Morrison said farmers should try to work with extension officers and research staff to analyse their soil, work out the expected yield and look at scientific reasons if results were not achieved.

"Our goal is to try and help farmers get the best yield they can from the land they are cultivating on.

"Some farmers may not be using enough fertiliser because they simply cannot afford to, so they are under-utilising but doing the best they can.

"It's a hard decision for farmers to make because it costs them a lot of money.

"Farmers only apply fertiliser if they know they are going to get value back from it."

Government has taken steps to address this issue by increasing fertiliser subsidy in the 2017-2018 budget.

Farmers will now pay $20 per 50kg bag instead of $31.50.