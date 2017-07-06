Fiji Time: 9:55 AM on Thursday 6 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Naidu: 'Can't let go of sugar'

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, July 06, 2017

THERE is no replacement for sugar and every stakeholder is working to ensure the industry is revived and sustained into the future.

This was the comment made by recently appointed Sugar Research Institute of Fiji acting CEO, Prem Nandan Naidu.

"It is too established, there are too many people dependent on it and we really can't let go of sugar, that is a reality," he said.

"Our only hope is to work together as an industry, revive it and keep it going because 200,000 people are looking to us for solutions."

Mr Naidu, a scientist by profession, was appointed acting CEO three months ago after the sudden departure of former acting CEO Sanjay Prakash.

"There are a lot of challenges but we as an industry are very hopeful that things will turn around.

"All the different stakeholders — Sugar Ministry, Fiji Sugar Corporation, Sugar Cane Growers Council, Sugar Industry Tribunal, Sugar Cane Growers Fund and South Pacific Fertiliser — have different responsibilities but we are working towards a common goal.

"We are working cohesively to ensure this industry progresses and is sustained into the future."

Mr Naidu said SRIF was working on initiatives to improve husbandry practices and increase yield through demonstration farms and workshops to address cane production issues. He said Government's $60 million commitment to the ministry plus the $202m loan guarantee to FSC and incentives to farmers as announced in the 2017-2018 budget, would greatly enhance their efforts.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63730.6183
JPY 56.289153.2891
GBP 0.37880.3708
EUR 0.43300.4210
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64960.6246
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Reddy resigns
  2. Mum sees son die
  3. Hawea patrols Fiji's EEZ
  4. FEO to set up 2019 poll booths
  5. Water call
  6. Aussie vets conduct free spaying and neutering of dogs
  7. Past cane farming methods return
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  9. EU supports traditional knowledge as climate solution
  10. Naidu: 'Can't let go of sugar'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  4. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  5. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  6. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  7. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  8. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  9. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)