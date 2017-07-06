Naidu: 'Can't let go of sugar'

/ Front page / News

THERE is no replacement for sugar and every stakeholder is working to ensure the industry is revived and sustained into the future.

This was the comment made by recently appointed Sugar Research Institute of Fiji acting CEO, Prem Nandan Naidu.

"It is too established, there are too many people dependent on it and we really can't let go of sugar, that is a reality," he said.

"Our only hope is to work together as an industry, revive it and keep it going because 200,000 people are looking to us for solutions."

Mr Naidu, a scientist by profession, was appointed acting CEO three months ago after the sudden departure of former acting CEO Sanjay Prakash.

"There are a lot of challenges but we as an industry are very hopeful that things will turn around.

"All the different stakeholders — Sugar Ministry, Fiji Sugar Corporation, Sugar Cane Growers Council, Sugar Industry Tribunal, Sugar Cane Growers Fund and South Pacific Fertiliser — have different responsibilities but we are working towards a common goal.

"We are working cohesively to ensure this industry progresses and is sustained into the future."

Mr Naidu said SRIF was working on initiatives to improve husbandry practices and increase yield through demonstration farms and workshops to address cane production issues. He said Government's $60 million commitment to the ministry plus the $202m loan guarantee to FSC and incentives to farmers as announced in the 2017-2018 budget, would greatly enhance their efforts.