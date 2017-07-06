Past cane farming methods return

/ Front page / News

SUGARCANE farming methods of the past are being reintroduced in a bid to improve cane yield and sugar quality.

Sugar Research Institute of Fiji acting CEO, Prem Nandan Naidu said during the CSR (Colonial Sugar Refinery) days, there were systems and husbandry practices in place that ensured soil fertility and crop production was of the highest quality.

"When cane farms started under the CSR it was mostly confined to flat areas and coastal areas," he said.

"These were areas where the depth of the top soil was very good.

"There were systems in place to maintain healthy soil.

"CSR had ensured farmers followed a system called compulsory fallow.

"If a farmer had 10 acres of land, 20 per cent of that land had to be ploughed out at the end of the season and put under green manuring crops like Mauritius beans.

"CSR enforced this system and this returned nutrients to the soil."

Mr Naidu said poor farming methods were adopted when farmers began to realise the economic opportunities available during the heyday of the sugar industry.

"The cane belt started expanding because farmers were getting good money, planting expanded from flatland areas to hilly areas which we call marginal land and that's when problems began to arise.

"Along with this expansion, we lost opportunities. Compulsory fallow was not practised because farmers wanted to utilise every arable part of their land.

"Farmers did not replenish their soil with the required organic matter.

"We are working to bring that culture back by showing farmers the benefits of keeping a portion of their land fallow and by encouraging them to cultivate leguminous plants."