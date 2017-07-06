Fiji Time: 9:56 AM on Thursday 6 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Water call

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, July 06, 2017

THE people of Vuna on the southern tip of Taveuni continue to face water problems even though they are being distributed with the necessity by the Water Authority of Fiji.

A total of 10,000 people live in the district of Vuna.

Tui Vuna Aporosa Rageci said they had received assistance from WAF but the people needed more water.

"There are five estates and they are Ura, Salialevu, Wainiyaku, Vatuwiri, Waioba with three villages and they are Nakorovou, Kanacea and Navakawau together with more than 10 small communities that make up the district of Vuna," he said.

Mr Rageci said they had a water source that had already been surveyed by the WAF but that came with a lot of requirements.

"While WAF works on our water source, we are seeking assistance from organisations or relevant authorities that could help supply us with water," he said.

"We are currently collecting rainwater to use at our homes and sometimes we have to wash our clothes out at sea because of water problems that we are facing right now."

Mr Rageci said water problems had been a thing of the past.

"We want to be able to get water right to our homes and we want to also benefit like our other neighbouring villages that have water tanks and water source in their village," he said.

"There are five schools in the district of Vuna and they are South Taveuni Secondary School, Vuna District School, Navakawau Catholic School, Salialevu Primary School and South Taveuni Primary School, and all have water tanks that cater for students but we still need water as the dry season slowly creeps in."

WAF's chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said they were aware of the situation in the district of Vuna.

Mr Ravai said WAF crew members carted water every day and four trucks made three trips each.

"The authority's water carting services continue to assist Fijians in the area, carting 70,000 litres of water on a weekly basis.

"We make sure that no one is left out and if the people require extra water, the village headman can contact our office in Waiyevo and we will organise for the water cartage," he said.

"As for the water source at Salialevu, we have done the topographical survey and our water resource management unit has been conducting the routine monthly gauging of the source and the authority is currently in the process of holding talks with the landowner regarding the land issues at the water source in Salialevu."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63730.6183
JPY 56.289153.2891
GBP 0.37880.3708
EUR 0.43300.4210
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64960.6246
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Reddy resigns
  2. Mum sees son die
  3. Hawea patrols Fiji's EEZ
  4. FEO to set up 2019 poll booths
  5. Water call
  6. Aussie vets conduct free spaying and neutering of dogs
  7. Past cane farming methods return
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  9. EU supports traditional knowledge as climate solution
  10. Naidu: 'Can't let go of sugar'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  4. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  5. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  6. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  7. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  8. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  9. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)