Water call

THE people of Vuna on the southern tip of Taveuni continue to face water problems even though they are being distributed with the necessity by the Water Authority of Fiji.

A total of 10,000 people live in the district of Vuna.

Tui Vuna Aporosa Rageci said they had received assistance from WAF but the people needed more water.

"There are five estates and they are Ura, Salialevu, Wainiyaku, Vatuwiri, Waioba with three villages and they are Nakorovou, Kanacea and Navakawau together with more than 10 small communities that make up the district of Vuna," he said.

Mr Rageci said they had a water source that had already been surveyed by the WAF but that came with a lot of requirements.

"While WAF works on our water source, we are seeking assistance from organisations or relevant authorities that could help supply us with water," he said.

"We are currently collecting rainwater to use at our homes and sometimes we have to wash our clothes out at sea because of water problems that we are facing right now."

Mr Rageci said water problems had been a thing of the past.

"We want to be able to get water right to our homes and we want to also benefit like our other neighbouring villages that have water tanks and water source in their village," he said.

"There are five schools in the district of Vuna and they are South Taveuni Secondary School, Vuna District School, Navakawau Catholic School, Salialevu Primary School and South Taveuni Primary School, and all have water tanks that cater for students but we still need water as the dry season slowly creeps in."

WAF's chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said they were aware of the situation in the district of Vuna.

Mr Ravai said WAF crew members carted water every day and four trucks made three trips each.

"The authority's water carting services continue to assist Fijians in the area, carting 70,000 litres of water on a weekly basis.

"We make sure that no one is left out and if the people require extra water, the village headman can contact our office in Waiyevo and we will organise for the water cartage," he said.

"As for the water source at Salialevu, we have done the topographical survey and our water resource management unit has been conducting the routine monthly gauging of the source and the authority is currently in the process of holding talks with the landowner regarding the land issues at the water source in Salialevu."