Competition 'enhances teaching, learning math in schools'

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, July 06, 2017

THE Team Mathematics Zone Competition has proven to be another way of improving math results in schools.

Labasa College principal Kamlesh Prasad said this while officiating at the opening of the competition at Labasa College hall yesterday.

Mr Prasad said the annual event had provided a challenging and engaging mathematical experience that was both competitive and educational.

"This will surely enhance the teaching and learning of mathematics in schools and improve the mathematics results which is very poor at the moment at all levels," he said.

More than 400 students participated in the competition.

They were representatives from 19 secondary schools and 20 primary schools in the North.

Mr Prasad said the competition would stimulate students' interest in mathematics and encourage them to value intellectual pursuits.

"As a result this will also improve the quality pass rate in mathematics.

"I must say a little competition can inspire math students to greater achievement," he said.

"Beyond encouraging an interest in mathematics, competition of this nature and magnitude also helps students prepare well for academic competition."

Mr Prasad said competition of any sort trained students to deal with success and failure and teach them that effective performance requires practice.

"Moreover, nearly every interesting and worthwhile venture in life comes with some element of pressure.

"Competition as such teaches students how to handle pressure."








