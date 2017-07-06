Income generating projects help villagers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Emori Tutora and Veresi Rasega Jr were the very first customers after the opening of the Ligau Village Store. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE Community Centred Conservation (C3) has wrapped up its six months program on helping communities establish income generating projects.

In an interview, C3 program officer Maleli Qera said the projects were aimed at empowering villagers economically and help them live through the changes brought to them by climate change.

"We are happy to say that we have helped a few villagers here on Vanua Levu with establishing their businesses," he said.

Mr Qera said they had worked with the people of Kia for the past five years.

"We have been working with the people of Kia with the main objective of trying to send messages across to the villagers on how they can use and manage their marine resources wisely since fishing is like their daily routine," he said.

"So far the people of Kia have realised that the marine resources have been exploited very badly and they have measured it through the quantity of their fish stock that they get nowadays compared to the quantity they got 10 years ago which has really declined.

"We came up with other options and one of it is to get the villagers into doing some income generating projects as it would help divert their attention and at the same time could put their marine resources to rest or recover.

"So with that idea, we got our funding from Canada Funds for Local Initiatives program and we acquired this funding early this year."

Mr Qera said projects started on the island with villagers of Yaro in Kia.

"The villagers of Yaro have started selling fuel," he said.

"For those at Ligau, the villagers have opened a shop and the poultry farm is for those at Daku Village."

Mr Qera said the villagers attended training before they began with their small businesses.

"The purpose of this is to shift their income dependency away from their iqoliqoli and villagers would be able to earn income for their families through these projects," he said.