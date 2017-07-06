EU supports traditional knowledge as climate solution

/ Front page / News

THE EU supports Pacific Islands' traditional knowledge as a solution, adaptation and mitigation measure for climate change

In an interview with this newspaper, EU Head of Infrastructure and Natural Resources Jesus Lavina said it was very important that this traditional knowledge is made known to the world as the global community looks for ways to adapt to the growing impact of climate change.

Mr Lavina said he supported the idea of traditional knowledge being presented at COP23 in Germany later this year.

After the conclusion of the two-day Climate Action Pacific Partnership event in Suva, Mr Lavina is convinced that traditional knowledge should be taken into consideration

"I was part of one of the working groups and we were talking about adaptations. And one of the points that came out of the discussion is how we can and why we have to combine the traditional knowledge with the new technology and with the science," he said.

"Because traditional knowledge is very good but in order to replicate, collate or make the best use of the traditional knowledge you must have to incorporate it with scientific knowledge and combine it with techniques that are already available in the Pacific.

"It is something we have already discussed and we have talked about how we can better share the knowledge and absolutely we will share this during COP 23," said Mr Lavina

Crop production and extension co-ordinator for the Pacific Community (SPC), Dr Siosiua Halavatau, said he had found the best adaptation measure for food security.

Dr Halavatau said it was traditional knowledge that had the abilsity of maintaining global temperatures below 2°C.

An article published by this newspaper last month revealed how maritime islands had found an ancient solution to rising sea level and the natural restoration of the shoreline.

According to villages in Gau and Kadavu, the stone breakwater was a traditional knowledge which was passed down by their grandfathers that had the natural ability of restoring lost shorelines and protection from rising sea level.

The University of the South Pacific's Associate Professor for Marine Studies, Dr Joeli Veitayaki said according to their research, breakwater was the best solution to saving islands from the impact of climate change.