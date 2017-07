/ Front page / News

Beachcomber received this interesting piece from a regular contributor.

Here it goes...

"I met an old friend on Facebook.

"It's more than 25 years since we saw each other.

"Out of the blue, he sends me a friend request.

"We start talking and I ask, 'Where do you live, it has been so long and you resurface'."

He said, "You the Immigration Department?"

I said, "Oops! And I held my peace".