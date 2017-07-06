FEO to set up 2019 poll booths

/ Front page / News

THE Fijian Elections Office is expecting to set up 2019 polling booths around the country for the much-anticipated general election next year.

People wishing to be employed by the FEO for the election process can register their interest when the recruitment drive for employees starts on July 28.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem said the FEO was expecting to recruit 17,000 elections officials, with the recruitment process beginning in three weeks.

"This is a major component for election preparations and it is necessary that we start early," he said.

"Elections officials will staff the 2000 plus polling stations in Fiji on election day."

For the 2014 election, Mr Saneem said the FEO received about 15,609 applications and managed to recruit 11,000 workers.

"Based on our registration figures as at 28th April, 2017, we have registered just over 603,000 voters. We will be getting more on this figure as the nationwide registration concludes this weekend.

"The Electoral Commission has approved that the maximum number of voters that can be assigned to one polling station is 500.

"According to the provisional list of polling stations, we have published on 15th of March 2017, there are 409 polling venues in the Central Division, 464 in the Western Division, 337 in the Northern Division and 206 in the Eastern Division.

"Therefore, based on these figures, the Fijian Elections Office is anticipating we will have approximately 2019 polling stations for the next general election."

Mr Saneem said the actual figure of the polling stations may vary and would be released much closer to the election date.