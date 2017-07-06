Hawea patrols Fiji's EEZ

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Royal NZ Navy's Konrad Cook (third from left) teaches members of the Fiji Navy squadron how to operate the 50-calibre machine gun during an exercise onboard the HMNZS Hawea in Fiji waters yesterday. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

THE Royal New Zealand Navy vessel HMNZS Hawea, that is assisting in patrols of Fiji's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), has assisted in detecting 35 infringements on board 220 vessels operating in Fiji waters.

The vessel has been deployed to Fiji for a six-month period for Operation Wasawasa — an integrated maritime surveillance and reconnaissance patrol of the Fijian EEZ.

Ship captain Lieutenant Dave Luhrs said detecting the infringements and conducting inspections were a major highlight of their deployment that began in May.

Lt Luhrs said the inspections were undertaken with Fiji Customs, navy and fisheries officials and the New Zealand crewmen were learning from their Fijian counterparts.

"It is a co-ordinated deployment so we are working together and the training is twofold. It's actually both ways, so we have received a lot of training and a lot of experience from the Fijians who have been on board," Lt Luhrs said.

"A good example of that is our navigators have been working with a range of Fijian navigating officers as well.

"We have learned how to achieve better patrols in archipelagic or reef areas which have been quite outside of our context in New Zealand."