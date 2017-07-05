Public can apply for polls posts

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Supervisor of Elections Mohamed Saneem. Picture: RAMA

Update: 7:11PM MEMBERS of the public wishing to be employed by the Fijian Elections Office for the General Elections scheduled for next year, can now apply for a post come July 28, this year.

Supervisor of Elections Mohamed Saneem said all Fijians wanting to join should apply regardless if people have worked for the Office in the 2014 General Elections.

"For the 2018 General Elections, the recruitment of staff will be done on a newly develop computer based testing system which is part of our Elections Management System," Mr Saneem said.

Applicants will have to take numeracy and literacy tests.

"All interested persons must show up at the recruitment centers, with all their required documents, since only registered workers are allowed to work, you must take advantage of the current nationwide voter's registration drive and update your details," he said