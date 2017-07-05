Voyagers assess water on Nairai

Update: 5:25PM THE Uto-ni-Yalo and its fourteen crew landed at Nairai earlier this afternoon on a three island water assessment tour of Lomaiviti.
The fourteen crew "Rotary Pacific Water Voyage" left
Leleuvia earlier today and will spend the night at Nairai, its first stop.
Voyage spokesperson Dwaine Qalovaki said the Uto ni Yalo was
also carrying three R representatives of the Rotary Pacific Water Foudnation
who will lead the assessment of rural water projects in Nairai, Makogai and
Batiki
"Our crew members will also be conducting coastal clean up
and assessment of plastic rubbish in these islands," Mr Qalovaki said.
"Tomorrow we sail 15 nautical miles or 28km to Batiki."