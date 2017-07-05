Voyagers assess water on Nairai

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Some crew of the Rotary Pacific Water Voyage, Monifa Fiu, Keisha Wilson, Drue Slatter and Agnes Sokosoko on board the Uto ni Yalo. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:25PM THE Uto-ni-Yalo and its fourteen crew landed at Nairai earlier this afternoon on a three island water assessment tour of Lomaiviti.

The fourteen crew "Rotary Pacific Water Voyage" left Leleuvia earlier today and will spend the night at Nairai, its first stop.

Voyage spokesperson Dwaine Qalovaki said the Uto ni Yalo was also carrying three R representatives of the Rotary Pacific Water Foudnation who will lead the assessment of rural water projects in Nairai, Makogai and Batiki

"Our crew members will also be conducting coastal clean up and assessment of plastic rubbish in these islands," Mr Qalovaki said.

"Tomorrow we sail 15 nautical miles or 28km to Batiki."