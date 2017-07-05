Fiji Time: 8:11 PM on Wednesday 5 July

Voyagers assess water on Nairai

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, July 05, 2017

Update: 5:25PM THE Uto-ni-Yalo and its fourteen crew landed at Nairai earlier this afternoon on a three island water assessment tour of Lomaiviti.

The fourteen crew "Rotary Pacific Water Voyage" left Leleuvia earlier today and will spend the night at Nairai, its first stop.

Voyage spokesperson Dwaine Qalovaki said the Uto ni Yalo was also carrying three R representatives of the Rotary Pacific Water Foudnation who will lead the assessment of rural water projects in Nairai, Makogai and Batiki

"Our crew members will also be conducting coastal clean up and assessment of plastic rubbish in these islands," Mr Qalovaki said.

"Tomorrow we sail 15 nautical miles or 28km to Batiki."








