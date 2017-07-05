Harvard students in Suva concert

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Harvard Krokodiloes of 2017. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:08PM TWELVE undergraduate students of the famed Harvard University in Massachusetts in the United States will sing with the renown Pasifika Voices at the University of the South Pacific in a cultural exchange performance.

The students, known as the Harvard Krokodiloes will perform, "A classy concert, a polished and professional performance of the great American songs by a highly acclaimed acapella choir joined by the famous Pasifika Voices" said the US Embassy's Regional Public Affairs Officer Dmitri Tarakhovsky.

According to Niklas Bostrom and Channy Hong, who are tour managers for the Krokodiloes, the idea to tour Fiji was born from the groups interest in making their music more diverse.

"The idea of coming to Fiji came up because we thought that it would be such an incredible experience to bring our group to such a beautiful country. The Kroks are always interested in expanding our reach and bringing our music to more diverse and faraway audiences, so we thought that Fiji would be the perfect place!"

Founded in 1946, the Harvard Krokodiloes are Harvard University's oldest a cappella singing group.

The tour is supported by the US Embassy. Tonight's concert will take place at the Japan-Pacific ICT Centre at USP at 7.30pm.

On this tour, the Krokodiloes have been to China, South Korea and Japan.