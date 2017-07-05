Fiji Time: 8:10 PM on Wednesday 5 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Harvard students in Suva concert

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, July 05, 2017

Update: 5:08PM TWELVE undergraduate students of the famed Harvard University in Massachusetts in the United States will sing with the renown Pasifika Voices at the University of the South Pacific in a cultural exchange performance.

The students, known as the Harvard Krokodiloes will perform, "A classy concert, a polished and professional performance of the great American songs by a highly acclaimed acapella choir joined by the famous Pasifika Voices" said the US Embassy's Regional Public Affairs Officer Dmitri Tarakhovsky.

According to Niklas Bostrom and Channy Hong, who are tour managers for the Krokodiloes, the idea to tour Fiji was born from the groups interest in making their music more diverse.

"The idea of coming to Fiji came up because we thought that it would be such an incredible experience to bring our group to such a beautiful country.   The Kroks are always interested in expanding our reach and bringing our music to more diverse and faraway audiences, so we thought that Fiji would be the perfect place!" 

Founded in 1946, the Harvard Krokodiloes are Harvard University's oldest a cappella singing group.

The tour is supported by the US Embassy.  Tonight's concert will take place at the Japan-Pacific ICT Centre at USP at 7.30pm.

On this tour, the Krokodiloes have been to China, South Korea and Japan.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63620.6172
JPY 56.298853.2988
GBP 0.37930.3713
EUR 0.43330.4213
NZD 0.68140.6484
AUD 0.64960.6246
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Reddy resigns
  2. PM told not to interfere in US politics
  3. Minister in court
  4. Unions file dispute
  5. Man to remain in jail
  6. Tongan with a Fijian heart
  7. Kali's rise
  8. Nabulivou: Listen to the people
  9. Enough with the blame game, says EU
  10. Drivers held up

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  4. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  5. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  6. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  7. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  8. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)
  9. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Wedding nightmare Saturday (01 Jul)