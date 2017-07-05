Flying Fijians get rapturous welcome

Update: 4:44PM FIFTY Fijians who now call Nukualofa, Tonga home ensured the Vodafone Flying Fijians received a welcome to remember when they arrived in the Kingdom ahead of this weekend's test match.
Iliesa Tora, a Fijian media consultant who has lived in
Tonga for some time said locals were surprised to see the loud reception the
community hosted for the national rugby team.
"Fijians here were excited to welcome the Flying Fijians to
Tonga and they made their presence known cheering and shouting go Fiji go as
the plane touched down," Tora said.
"When the team disembarked the Fijians and Tongans who
joined them were waving the Fiji flags and signing."
"Fijians made their presence felt and the Tongans were
shocked because they did not expect so much show of support. The Samoans did
not get that last week."
The Fijian community continued their support by conducting
their own motorcade which escorted the team from the airport to the Tanoa
Dateline Hotel where traditional sevusevu ceremonies took place.