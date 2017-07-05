Fiji Time: 8:10 PM on Wednesday 5 July

Flying Fijians get rapturous welcome

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, July 05, 2017

Update: 4:44PM FIFTY Fijians who now call Nukualofa, Tonga home ensured the Vodafone Flying Fijians received a welcome to remember when they arrived in the Kingdom ahead of this weekend's test match.

Iliesa Tora, a Fijian media consultant who has lived in Tonga for some time said locals were surprised to see the loud reception the community hosted for the national rugby team.

"Fijians here were excited to welcome the Flying Fijians to Tonga and they made their presence known cheering and shouting go Fiji go as the plane touched down,"  Tora said.

"When the team disembarked the Fijians and Tongans who joined them were waving the Fiji flags and signing."

"Fijians made their presence felt and the Tongans were shocked because they did not expect so much show of support. The Samoans did not get that last week."

The Fijian community continued their support by conducting their own motorcade which escorted the team from the airport to the Tanoa Dateline Hotel where traditional sevusevu ceremonies took place.








