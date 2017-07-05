Fiji Time: 8:10 PM on Wednesday 5 July

$1.5m for automatic weather system

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, July 05, 2017

Update: 4:24PM GOVERNMENT has budgeted $1.5million to fund the replacement of the automatic weather observation system (AWOS) at the Nadi and Nausori international airports.

The AWOS replacement project will improve weather monitoring for the aviation sector and communities living near the airports.

A total of $0.62million has also been allocated for the upgrade of the Nadi radar antenna.

This funding should complete the upgrade of the Nadi radar antenna in this upcoming budget cycle, which is a critical instrument used for domestic and regional weather forecasting.

These projects are covered under the Ministry of Disaster Management and Meteorology Services' $7million capital expenditure.








