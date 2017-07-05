Fiji Time: 8:10 PM on Wednesday 5 July

Allocation for crop insurance

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, July 05, 2017

Update: 4:22PM THE 2017-2018 national budget has allocated $350,000 in the Ministry of Agriculture's allocation to fund for the exploration of crop insurance.

A new initiative for the ministry, the Ministry of Economy is tasked to work with the Reserve Bank of Fiji to explore this possibility.

Also under some new initiatives to be managed by the Agriculture ministry is a funding for stray animals control campaign.

A total of $1,370,000 has been allocated for this campaign aimed to reduce the number of stray animals and livestock nationwide.

Also covered is the proposed construction of a new animal pound and the procurement of a portable race to support the campaign.








Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63620.6172
JPY 56.298853.2988
GBP 0.37930.3713
EUR 0.43330.4213
NZD 0.68140.6484
AUD 0.64960.6246
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, July, 2017

