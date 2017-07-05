Allocation for crop insurance

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:22PM THE 2017-2018 national budget has allocated $350,000 in the Ministry of Agriculture's allocation to fund for the exploration of crop insurance.

A new initiative for the ministry, the Ministry of Economy is tasked to work with the Reserve Bank of Fiji to explore this possibility.

Also under some new initiatives to be managed by the Agriculture ministry is a funding for stray animals control campaign.

A total of $1,370,000 has been allocated for this campaign aimed to reduce the number of stray animals and livestock nationwide.

Also covered is the proposed construction of a new animal pound and the procurement of a portable race to support the campaign.