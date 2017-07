/ Front page / News

Update: 4:22PM UTILITY Waisake Navunigasau and Filipe Baravilala are expected to be back for the Fiji Gold Suva football team against Rewa in the Vodafone Premier League match.

The match will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Suva coach Shivam Nathan said he will look at the players and then select his best 11 for the match.

The match will kick off at 7pm.