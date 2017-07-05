/ Front page / News

Update: 4:16PM THE Vodafone Flying Fijians should not only be expecting a physical encounter but they will also have to deal with the mental aspects of playing the Tongans on their home ground.

Former Flying Fijian and Naitasiri coach Koli Sewabu said the Ikale Tahi Tongan side seemed to be playing at 150percent when playing at home.

Given the fact they would be playing in front of their home crowd and especially in the presence of their royal families.

"It�s always different when Tonga plays at home especially if their King, King Tupou VI ('Aho'eitu 'Unuaki'otonga Tuku'aho) is watching and all their noble families are there too," Sewabu said.

"The thing that stands out when playing Tonga is that you have to be fully focused. Because it is a very physical team and I have seen amongst other Pacific Island nations. It was harder to be playing Tonga in front of their home crowd."

He said the game would be a test of character and for the Flying Fijians.