Fiji Time: 8:10 PM on Wednesday 5 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Test of character

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Wednesday, July 05, 2017

Update: 4:16PM THE Vodafone Flying Fijians should not only be expecting a physical encounter but they will also have to deal with the mental aspects of playing the Tongans on their home ground.

Former Flying Fijian and Naitasiri coach Koli Sewabu said the Ikale Tahi Tongan side seemed to be playing at 150percent when playing at home.

Given the fact they would be playing in front of their home crowd and especially in the presence of their royal families.

"It�s always different when Tonga plays at home especially if their King, King Tupou VI ('Aho'eitu 'Unuaki'otonga Tuku'aho) is watching and all their noble families are there too," Sewabu said.

"The thing that stands out when playing Tonga is that you have to be fully focused. Because it is a very physical team and I have seen amongst other Pacific Island nations. It was harder to be playing Tonga in front of their home crowd."

He said the game would be a test of character and for the Flying Fijians.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63620.6172
JPY 56.298853.2988
GBP 0.37930.3713
EUR 0.43330.4213
NZD 0.68140.6484
AUD 0.64960.6246
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Reddy resigns
  2. PM told not to interfere in US politics
  3. Minister in court
  4. Unions file dispute
  5. Man to remain in jail
  6. Tongan with a Fijian heart
  7. Kali's rise
  8. Nabulivou: Listen to the people
  9. Enough with the blame game, says EU
  10. Drivers held up

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  4. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  5. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  6. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  7. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  8. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)
  9. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Wedding nightmare Saturday (01 Jul)