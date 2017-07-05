Vatuwaqa water supply disruption

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:15PM RESIDENTS living in parts of Fletcher Road in Vatuwaqa, Suva, are advised that water supply is being disrupted until later this evening.

The Water Authority of Fiji has attributed the disrupted supply to a burst main at Fletcher Rd.

Areas affected are Fletcher Rd, Kaunitoni St, Lemaki St, Wailea, Nakelo St, Batiki St, Kemindra St, Jai Hanuman St and Kasanji St.

WAF has confirmed that water carts would be on standby to service the areas as and when the need arose.

Supply is expected to be restored at 7pm.