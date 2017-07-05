Fiji Time: 8:10 PM on Wednesday 5 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Vatuwaqa water supply disruption

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, July 05, 2017

Update: 4:15PM RESIDENTS living in parts of Fletcher Road in Vatuwaqa, Suva, are advised that water supply is being disrupted until later this evening.

The Water Authority of Fiji has attributed the disrupted supply to a burst main at Fletcher Rd.

Areas affected are Fletcher Rd, Kaunitoni St, Lemaki St, Wailea, Nakelo St, Batiki St, Kemindra St, Jai Hanuman St and Kasanji St.

WAF has confirmed that water carts would be on standby to service the areas as and when the need arose.

Supply is expected to be restored at 7pm. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63620.6172
JPY 56.298853.2988
GBP 0.37930.3713
EUR 0.43330.4213
NZD 0.68140.6484
AUD 0.64960.6246
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Reddy resigns
  2. PM told not to interfere in US politics
  3. Minister in court
  4. Unions file dispute
  5. Man to remain in jail
  6. Tongan with a Fijian heart
  7. Kali's rise
  8. Nabulivou: Listen to the people
  9. Enough with the blame game, says EU
  10. Drivers held up

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  4. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  5. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  6. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  7. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  8. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)
  9. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Wedding nightmare Saturday (01 Jul)