Former trademarks staff guilty of bribery charge

Update: 3:58PM A FORMER examiner at the office of the Trademarks and Patents was found guilty for two counts of soliciting and accepting an advantage.

Simione Seeto appeared before Magistrate Jioji Boseiwaqa at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The court heard that while being employed as an examiner of Trademarks and Patents, Seeto asked and accepted an advantage of $40 from the complainant as lunch money.

The court heard that Seeto asked the complainant for $100 on another occasion.

Seeto will be sentenced next Wednesday.