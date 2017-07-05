Fiji Time: 8:11 PM on Wednesday 5 July

New weather office for north

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, July 05, 2017

Update: 3:58PM THE Ministry of Disaster Management and Meteorology Services has been allocated $0.7million of its $7m capital expenditure budget to construct a new weather office in Labasa, Vanua Levu.

Part of its ongoing initiatives, the budgetary allocation will complete the construction of the new office at the present Vaturekuka Government Station in Labasa to enhance weather forecasting services in the Northern Division.

Also, $350,000 has been allocated for the upgrade of outer island stations on Yasawa-i-Rara and Vunisea.

The upgrade will involve securing equipment, instruments and buildings at meteorological outstations to ensure reliable information can be received in times of disaster for the entire Fiji group.

The funds will also go towards preserving a safe working environment for station officers and their families on site.

 








