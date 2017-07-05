Golf advertising potential

Update: 3:06PM GOLF has the potential to advertise and expose Fiji to other parts of the world for more than eight hours per day during the four days of the Fiji International competition.
Smartech chief executive officer Vincent Nair highlighted
this as one of the many positives of hosting a tournament like the Fiji
International.
"During the early planning sessions going back a number
of years the thought was how do we actually bring an event here that brought
the hours of television per day that would basically take this country and put
it in the homes of all these millions of people out there," Nair said.
He said hosting a game of soccer, would only last about
90minutes and similarly too for rugby.
"We selected golf because it brought with it that eight
hours of international and global television every day for four days."
Nair said one could imagine that all these golf community
countries around the world would not only be watching golf, but also the
beautiful scenery that Fiji had to offer.