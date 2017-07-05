Golf advertising potential

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:06PM GOLF has the potential to advertise and expose Fiji to other parts of the world for more than eight hours per day during the four days of the Fiji International competition.

Smartech chief executive officer Vincent Nair highlighted this as one of the many positives of hosting a tournament like the Fiji International.

"During the early planning sessions going back a number of years the thought was how do we actually bring an event here that brought the hours of television per day that would basically take this country and put it in the homes of all these millions of people out there," Nair said.

He said hosting a game of soccer, would only last about 90minutes and similarly too for rugby.

"We selected golf because it brought with it that eight hours of international and global television every day for four days."

Nair said one could imagine that all these golf community countries around the world would not only be watching golf, but also the beautiful scenery that Fiji had to offer.