Strong wind, cool nights

Update: 3:05PM A STRONG wind warning is now in force for northern Vanua Levu waters.

The National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi has reported a Southeast wind flow that prevails over the group.

It has also forecast Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots to midday tomorrow for Vanua Levu waters, and mariners should expect moderate to rough seas, and moderate southerly swells.

The weather centre has also forecast fine weather for the Fiji group, apart from cloudy periods with brief isolated showers over northern Vanua Levu, the Eastern parts and interior of the larger islands.

Cool nights will continue.