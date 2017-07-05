Fiji Time: 8:10 PM on Wednesday 5 July

Cement factory operational

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, July 05, 2017

Update: 2:25PM PACIFIC Cement Limited's (PCL) plant is back in operation.

The cement plant had stopped operations in late April attributed to a major breakdown at its factory, resulting in cement shortage around the country.

PCL chief executive Sowani Tuidrola confirmed the plant was back in operation for the last seven days.

"Due to pending replacement of a major component, the mill is operating at a lower capacity at 60 per cent until end of July 2017," Mr Tuidrola said in a statement yesterday.

"We expect to receive the new Trunnion Gear Assembly during (the) last week of July and pre-installation will be in progress for (the) first two weeks of August."

He said PCL Cement Plant would be shut down from August 15-30 for the replacement of the new gear.

"The factory should be recommissioned on the 1st of September 2017 at a lower pace and will reach 100 per cent maximum milling and production capacity of 25 tonnes per hour within two weeks."

"At this stage, we are catering only to local demand, which is our priority."








