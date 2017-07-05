Reach workshop review service delivery

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:28PM ENHANCED utilization of the REACH Mobile Service Delivery bus and review of the proposed �Start 2 Finish Service Delivery Tracker� are two of the concepts up for discussion at the Reach Workshop currently happening at the Warwick Hotel in Sigatoka.

Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Josefa Koroivueta said the achievements of the REACH Project included 126 officials from the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, the Legal Aid Commission, the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission and other key stakeholders had further strengthened their capacity to undertake awareness raising and service delivery.

"The REACH Project has supported and actively participated in the National Women�s Expos 2015 and 2017 and has developed a range of advocacy materials including four videos on service delivery topics which were translated in three languages," Dr Koroivueta said.

The program will continue until December 2018.