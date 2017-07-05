Reach workshop review service delivery

Update: 1:28PM ENHANCED utilization of the REACH Mobile Service Delivery bus and review of the proposed �Start 2 Finish Service Delivery Tracker� are two of the concepts up for discussion at the Reach Workshop currently happening at the Warwick Hotel in Sigatoka.
Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and Poverty
Alleviation, Dr Josefa Koroivueta said the achievements of the REACH Project
included 126 officials from the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty
Alleviation, the Legal Aid Commission, the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination
Commission and other key stakeholders had further strengthened their capacity
to undertake awareness raising and service delivery.
"The REACH Project has supported and actively participated
in the National Women�s Expos 2015 and 2017 and has developed a range of
advocacy materials including four videos on service delivery topics which were
translated in three languages," Dr
Koroivueta said.
The program will continue until December 2018.