Pacific airliners link for BNE

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, July 05, 2017

Update: 1:27PM SOLOMON Airlines and Air Kiribati have announced the commencement of a new service linking Brisbane with Tarawa via Honiara.

This new service, which commences on August 30 this year, will operate ex-Brisbane every Wednesday, and ex-Tarawa every Thursday.

Solomon Airlines CEO Brett Gebers welcomed the service saying this underlined the importance of the aviation partnership as a catalyst for both nation's economic development.

"This service is more than just a link between two nations. It also represents an avenue for both nations to grow and prosper as we walk forward together," Mr Gebers said.

The new service builds on an Air Service Agreement (ASA) and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Solomon Islands and the Republic of Kiribati last November.








