Update: 1:26PM TWO homes were destroyed in a fire on consecutive days that now has the National Fire Authority and Fiji Police investigating the causes.

In the first incident, the home of a 36-year-old farmer was completely destoyed to the ground at Wailase Road in Naitaisiri on Monday afternoon.

And in a separate incident the day after, a 56-year-old also lost his home at Tuirara Road in a fire.

The causes of both fire incidents have yet to be ascertained.