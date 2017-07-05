/ Front page / News

Update: 1:26PM DIGICEL Fiji has upped the ante in the race to claim the telecommunications market share with the announcement today of any network calls for its prepaid customers.

At an announcement in Suva this morning, Digicel chief executive officer Darren McClean said the company was positive its new AnyNet Bonanza campaign would gain a foothold in the market.

"Realistically I think there�s a few percentage market share to come to Digicel over the next few short months," Mr McClean said.

The initiative implemented this morning gives customers with a specific AnyNet SIM the ability to get free credit, which it can use to call any network and also overseas numbers.

"It�s a nationwide proposition and the response this morning has been very positive already," Mr McClean said.