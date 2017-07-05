Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Wednesday 5 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Call any network

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, July 05, 2017

Update: 1:26PM DIGICEL Fiji has upped the ante in the race to claim the telecommunications market share with the announcement today of any network calls for its prepaid customers.

At an announcement in Suva this morning, Digicel chief executive officer Darren McClean said the company was positive its new AnyNet Bonanza campaign would gain a foothold in the market.

"Realistically I think there�s a few percentage market share to come to Digicel over the next few short months," Mr McClean said.

The initiative implemented this morning gives customers with a specific AnyNet SIM the ability to get free credit, which it can use to call any network and also overseas numbers.

"It�s a nationwide proposition and the response this morning has been very positive already," Mr McClean said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63620.6172
JPY 56.298853.2988
GBP 0.37930.3713
EUR 0.43330.4213
NZD 0.68140.6484
AUD 0.64960.6246
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Minister in court
  2. Unions file dispute
  3. PM told not to interfere in US politics
  4. Man to remain in jail
  5. Nabulivou: Listen to the people
  6. Tongan with a Fijian heart
  7. Enough with the blame game, says EU
  8. Drivers held up
  9. EU 'stands with Pacific nations'
  10. Education main issue of concern for province

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  4. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  5. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  6. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  7. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  8. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)
  9. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Parties want Saneem out Saturday (01 Jul)