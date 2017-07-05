Fiji Time: 1:41 PM on Wednesday 5 July

North mathematics competition begins

LUISA QIOLEVU
Wednesday, July 05, 2017

Update: 1:25PM MORE than 400 students from all schools in the Northern division gathered at Labasa College for the Team Mathematics Zone Competition this morning.

The competition is an annual event organised by the Fiji Mathematics Association.

While officially opening the event, Labasa College Principal, Kamlesh Prasad said the event would surely enhance the teaching and learning of mathematics in schools.

"This event would also improve on the mathematics results in every schools which is very poor at the moment," he said.

"This event will also stimulate students interest in mathematics and encourage them to value intellectual pursuits."








