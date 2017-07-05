North mathematics competition begins

Update: 1:25PM MORE than 400 students from all schools in the Northern division gathered at Labasa College for the Team Mathematics Zone Competition this morning.
The competition is an annual event organised by the Fiji
Mathematics Association.
While officially opening the event, Labasa College
Principal, Kamlesh Prasad said the event would surely enhance the teaching and
learning of mathematics in schools.
"This event would also improve on the mathematics results in
every schools which is very poor at the moment," he said.
"This event will also stimulate students interest in
mathematics and encourage them to value intellectual pursuits."