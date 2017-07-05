Five-year-old dies in road accident

/ Front page / News

The road death toll is now 30, three more than at the same time last year. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:11PM A FIVE-year-old boy is dead after he was allegedly hit by a vehicle at in Sawani yesterday.

Fiji Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the victim was running across the road when he was bumped by a vehicle, driven by a 36-year-old farmer of Viria, Naitaisiri.

She said the boy was rushed to the Nausori Health Centre but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver is now in custody as investigations continue.

The road death toll stands at 30 compared to 27 for the same period last year.