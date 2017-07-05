Natabua wins eco-contest

Update: 1:10PM NATABUA High School was announced the official winner of the UniFiji-McDonald's Eco-Contest.
The contest is part of the University of Fiji's plan to
create monthly awareness on Fiji's presidency to COP23 and Oceans in the lead
up to COP23 in November in Germany.
The team from Natabua comprised four Year 13 students.
Votualevu College students was the runner-up.
The students from the winning teams said they would impart
their knowledge on environmenta issues to students, as well as to members of
the communities.
University of Fiji vice-chancellor Professor Prem Misir said
the eco-contest was initiated to provide a platform for young high school
students to learn and familiarise to current pressing environmental issues.
"The pressing need to
acclimatise to climate change-related risks has escalated over the last decade
and the issue of climate change taking its toll in many island nations has
surfaced in recent discourses. There is an urgent need for awareness and
action," Mr Misir said.
Natabua High School walked away with a laptop and each
student received $200 cash.
The runner-up Votualevu College won $400 cash prize for the
school and $200 cash for each participating student.