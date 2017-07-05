Natabua wins eco-contest

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Winners Natabua High School students with staff of School of Science and Technology at UniFiji. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:10PM NATABUA High School was announced the official winner of the UniFiji-McDonald's Eco-Contest.

The contest is part of the University of Fiji's plan to create monthly awareness on Fiji's presidency to COP23 and Oceans in the lead up to COP23 in November in Germany.

The team from Natabua comprised four Year 13 students.

Votualevu College students was the runner-up.

The students from the winning teams said they would impart their knowledge on environmenta issues to students, as well as to members of the communities.

University of Fiji vice-chancellor Professor Prem Misir said the eco-contest was initiated to provide a platform for young high school students to learn and familiarise to current pressing environmental issues.

"The pressing need to acclimatise to climate change-related risks has escalated over the last decade and the issue of climate change taking its toll in many island nations has surfaced in recent discourses. There is an urgent need for awareness and action," Mr Misir said.

Natabua High School walked away with a laptop and each student received $200 cash.

The runner-up Votualevu College won $400 cash prize for the school and $200 cash for each participating student.