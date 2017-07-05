Fiji Time: 1:41 PM on Wednesday 5 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Uto ni Yalo promotes household waste management

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, July 05, 2017

Update: 1:06PM THE 72-foot doubled hulled canoe, Uto ni Yalo, departed for its latest 125 nautical mile voyage to Nairai, Batiki.

The crew will then sail to Makogai, also in the Lomaiviti group.

Uto ni Yalo Trust secretary Dwain Qalovaki said as part of the Lomaiviti voyage, the crew would be visiting eight villages in the three islands to conduct community awareness on household waste management, and also help assess the impact of rural water projects.

He said the crew would also be recording the types of plastics and other waste in our oceans.

This, he added was part of its river and ocean clean-up program along the Rewa and Navua rivers, which had collected over one tonne of plastic waste.

"Our Fijian canoe will also be carrying four representatives from the Rotary Pacific Water Foundation who will be leading the assessment of rural water projects in the three islands," Mr Qalovaki said in a statement before departure last night.

The voyage begun last night and will end on July 9.

The Uto ni Yalo, which in English translates as 'Heart of the Spirit' does not require fossil fuel and is powered by nature using wind sails and a twin solar propulsion system. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63620.6172
JPY 56.298853.2988
GBP 0.37930.3713
EUR 0.43330.4213
NZD 0.68140.6484
AUD 0.64960.6246
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Minister in court
  2. Unions file dispute
  3. PM told not to interfere in US politics
  4. Man to remain in jail
  5. Nabulivou: Listen to the people
  6. Tongan with a Fijian heart
  7. Enough with the blame game, says EU
  8. Drivers held up
  9. EU 'stands with Pacific nations'
  10. Education main issue of concern for province

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  4. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  5. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  6. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  7. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  8. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)
  9. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Parties want Saneem out Saturday (01 Jul)