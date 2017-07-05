Uto ni Yalo promotes household waste management

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:06PM THE 72-foot doubled hulled canoe, Uto ni Yalo, departed for its latest 125 nautical mile voyage to Nairai, Batiki.

The crew will then sail to Makogai, also in the Lomaiviti group.

Uto ni Yalo Trust secretary Dwain Qalovaki said as part of the Lomaiviti voyage, the crew would be visiting eight villages in the three islands to conduct community awareness on household waste management, and also help assess the impact of rural water projects.

He said the crew would also be recording the types of plastics and other waste in our oceans.

This, he added was part of its river and ocean clean-up program along the Rewa and Navua rivers, which had collected over one tonne of plastic waste.

"Our Fijian canoe will also be carrying four representatives from the Rotary Pacific Water Foundation who will be leading the assessment of rural water projects in the three islands," Mr Qalovaki said in a statement before departure last night.

The voyage begun last night and will end on July 9.

The Uto ni Yalo, which in English translates as 'Heart of the Spirit' does not require fossil fuel and is powered by nature using wind sails and a twin solar propulsion system.