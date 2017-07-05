/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image One Smart Star Fiji Police App co-founder and CEO, David Sussan with Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho after the launching of the app at the Vodafone Arena on Monday night. Picture: ATU RASEA

PEOPLE will now have better access to the services of the Fiji Police Force after the launch of the One Smart Star Fiji Police App.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said the new application was a simpler form of people having access to the force.

"With this application, now people can go directly to the police stations closest to them with the application through phone calls," he said.

"If people are not familiar with any area in Fiji and don't know where the police stations are, they can navigate their way to these stations."

Brig-Gen Qiliho said the application reduced the numbers for people to remember than the current seven numbers used.

"For the force it is a big step for us being more accessible. Some cases people have no credit to call from their phone but they have data, so they can use it to access the application," he said.

He said because of the increase in budget for the force, people had the right to demand better services from them.

App co-founder, David Sussan said the dialing application was a directory in which people had easier access all in one number.

"Once you download this application on your phone, you have a directory. If you call a company and they are in the directory and if you dial 917, it will open the page of the Fiji Police Force and from there, you can send them an email, can go to the police station, look up their social media and contact different departments. All the contact information is on one page," he said.

The application has been working in 77 countries worldwide and more than 250,000 companies are currently registered in the directory.

At the moment, only Digicel Fiji customers can use the platform.

AT A GLANCE

How to download this application on your phone for direct access to Fiji police services.