College, medical school seal MoU

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, July 05, 2017

THE Fiji College of General Practitioners signed a memor­andum of understanding wi­th the University of Fiji's Umanand Prasad School of Medicine to allow private doctors to pursue further studies.

College committee member Dr Ram Raju said this was a great achievement and a huge boost for local doctors.

"We are setting up training programs for general practitioners in Fiji at UPSM in Lautoka," he said. "We have already signed an MOU with UPSM on the Fiji College Medical Training Modules and we will start very shortly with certificate and diploma courses."

Dr Raju said most of the learning tools would be based on Australia's Monash School of Medicine.

"Monash University has been giving us a lot of help towards the aims and objectives of the college in regards to continuing medical education and some of our members have completed training there," he said. "It is one of the leading institutions that focuses on general practitioner training."

Dr Raju was a participant at the first combined conference by the Fiji College of General Practitioners and Fiji Medical Association's Annual Conference held at Shangri-La's Fijian Resort and Spa last week.








