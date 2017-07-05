Training reduces jobless rate

/ Front page / News

AN impact assessment exercise carried out by the Fiji National University between May 2015 and February last year revealed that sustainable livelihood program workshops reduced unemployment.

Of the 813 SLP participants who were part of the assessment, 21.12 per cent of them were without employment before attending the workshops.

The survey found out that during the completion of the workshop in eight locations around the country 13.96 per cent of the participants managed to find employment.

"This is a positive indicator that people shifted into the better paid job categories after attending the SLP workshops," the survey stated.

"Most of these people were secondary school and tertiary students who went back to complete their education and they were able to help the community through their acquired skills.

"Due to the impact of the SLP training there was improvement in over 47 per cent of participants earning $71 and above per week, compared with 36 per cent before the training.

"It was noted that 4.20 per cent were either secondary (15 to 18 years old) or tertiary students (18 years old and above) who were still continuing with their studies after attending the training."

Overall, the SLP training and the evaluation exercise showed that 95.42 per cent of those interviewed were utilising the new skills in their daily lives as well as contributing to the development of their communities and villages.

A statement from the university revealed there were 2396 SLP graduates from May 2015 to February 2016.

"The actual impact assessment survey number is 2103 and of this latter number a total of 39 per cent (813) participated in the impact assessment," the statement said. "A notable impact is that 9 per cent (73) of participants, who are mainly youths, proceeded to upgrade their qualifications at different tertiary institutions, as a result of the sustainable livelihood project.