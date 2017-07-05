99-year leases up for grabs

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image PM Voreqe Bainimarama officiates at the groundbreaking ceremony near Yadua Village, three kilometres from Sigatoka, last week. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

NINETY-NINE year land leases are on offer at the new residential subdivisions in Vuda, Wairabetia and Saweni in Lautoka.

The residential lots on native land are one of the largest native land developments for residential leases funded by Government.

According to the developers, 34 lots will be available at Saweni, 17 at Wairabetia and eight at Vuda.

The groundbreaking ceremony held in Saweni last week was commissioned by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama who revealed a Government investment of $2million.

Mr Bainimarama said the funds were sourced from the $10million allocation in last year's budget for Government-funded development of native land.

Contracted developers B W Holdings have been tasked to turn the three areas into residential lots.

Company director Yogesh Narayan said the projects were important to the company, not only as a business venture but as a means to give back to the community.

"It goes with the motto of the company in terms of development and we want to contribute to developing Fiji," he said.

"We are civil contractors and land developers and these projects include the clearing of iTaukei land for residential purposes.

"We have an expected delivery date of three months and work has already commenced in these areas.

"The company is looking forward to working with Government to turn this dream into a reality."

According to Government, $2.5million was given for the land development at Yadua, Sigatoka.