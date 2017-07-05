Fiji Time: 1:41 PM on Wednesday 5 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

99-year leases up for grabs

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, July 05, 2017

NINETY-NINE year land leases are on offer at the new residential subdivisions in Vuda, Wairabetia and Saweni in Lautoka.

The residential lots on native land are one of the largest native land developments for residential leases funded by Government.

According to the developers, 34 lots will be available at Saweni, 17 at Wairabetia and eight at Vuda.

The groundbreaking ceremony held in Saweni last week was commissioned by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama who revealed a Government investment of $2million.

Mr Bainimarama said the funds were sourced from the $10million allocation in last year's budget for Government-funded development of native land.

Contracted developers B W Holdings have been tasked to turn the three areas into residential lots.

Company director Yogesh Narayan said the projects were important to the company, not only as a business venture but as a means to give back to the community.

"It goes with the motto of the company in terms of development and we want to contribute to developing Fiji," he said.

"We are civil contractors and land developers and these projects include the clearing of iTaukei land for residential purposes.

"We have an expected delivery date of three months and work has already commenced in these areas.

"The company is looking forward to working with Government to turn this dream into a reality."

According to Government, $2.5million was given for the land development at Yadua, Sigatoka.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63620.6172
JPY 56.298853.2988
GBP 0.37930.3713
EUR 0.43330.4213
NZD 0.68140.6484
AUD 0.64960.6246
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Minister in court
  2. Unions file dispute
  3. PM told not to interfere in US politics
  4. Man to remain in jail
  5. Nabulivou: Listen to the people
  6. Tongan with a Fijian heart
  7. Enough with the blame game, says EU
  8. Drivers held up
  9. EU 'stands with Pacific nations'
  10. Education main issue of concern for province

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  4. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  5. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  6. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  7. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  8. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)
  9. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Parties want Saneem out Saturday (01 Jul)