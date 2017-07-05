Fiji Time: 1:41 PM on Wednesday 5 July

Tests for $92m plant

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, July 05, 2017

THE $92 million Nabou biomass power plant in Sigatoka carried out its first synchronisation test with the Fiji Electricity Authority last week.

A joint venture between South Korean companies GIMCO, GS Power, Mirae Asset and Fiji's Tropik Wood Industries, the 12MW plant will sell electricity to FEA once it begins operations.

During a presentation at the Pacific Islands Science, Technology and Resources Conference in Nadi on Monday, company representative Kyung Seok Kang said the first test was a huge step for the company.

"It's a very special moment for us because we will carry out the synchronisation test with FEA," he said.

"The construction work is basically completed and we are now at the testing and steam blowing of the biomass power plant."

Mr Kang said the wood chip material used to power the plant was ready.

"We have about 5000 hectares of gliricidia sepium that will produce about 100,000 tonnes of wood chip annually."

He said the site was ready for operations as soon as the tests were completed. Participants of the conference visited the site at Navutu, Nadroga, this week.








